A Westminster family is sharing surveillance video of vandals entering their yard and damaging their holiday decorations over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Jones Avenue just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The family wasn’t home at the time but later saw surveillance video of two or three people stabbing decorations and throwing lights around.

The vandals then got into a car and drove away.

The homeowner said at least five decorations were destroyed and another was stolen and placed in the trunk of a car.

The family is upset for their children, who spent time setting up the decorations to bring holiday cheer to the entire neighborhood.

Westminster police said they were aware of the incident and that a few other area homes also had decorations vandalized.