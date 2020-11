Businesses along Ventura Boulevard were vandalized over the Thanksgiving holiday, in another shattering blow to shop owners who say they’re already struggling financially during the pandemic.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after about a dozen businesses within a 4 mile stretch were struck over several days by someone shooting what appeared to be a BB gun at storefronts.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 27, 2020.