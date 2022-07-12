Vandals used a stolen tractor to knock over basketball hoops, destroy sports equipment and cause other damage at a school in Downey.

The Downey Police Department responded to Sussman Middle School Monday night for a report of two trespassers.

Police arrived on scene and the two suspects immediately fled on foot. One was tracked down by police in a nearby residential area and the other was arrested later in the day, police said.

Investigators say the two trespassers stole a small tractor and drove it along the school’s courtyard, toppling over basketball hoops, flipping over a portable trailer, crushing benches and destroying soccer goal posts and baseball backstops.

The two unidentified suspects were arrested and face felony vandalism charges.

Police say the damages are estimated to be between $150,000 and $200,000.

The investigation is ongoing.