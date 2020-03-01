Vanessa Bryant ‘devastated’ by allegations that deputies shared Kobe crash photos

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant arrives to speak during the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center on Feb. 24, 2020. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant is “absolutely devastated” by allegations that Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shared photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others, her attorney said in a statement.

Attorney Gary C. Robb requested an internal affairs investigation into the allegations and the “harshest possible discipline” for those responsible.

He said in the statement that Vanessa Bryant personally went to the sheriff’s office after the Jan. 26 crash and requested the area be designated as a “no-fly zone” and guarded from photographers.

“At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests,” Robb said. He demanded that the deputies be identified “to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated.”

