Vanessa Bryant files claim against LASD over Kobe Bryant crash site photos

Vanessa Bryant speaks during the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on Feb. 24, 2020. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant has filed a claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over deputies sharing “unauthorized” photos of the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant, their daughter and seven others.

According to the claim filed Friday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva “personally assured her” that deputies were securing the crash site to ensure her privacy.

“In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches,” the claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, said. “As the department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes.”

The claim also states the department’s response to the scandal has been “grossly insufficient.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.