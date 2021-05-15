Vanessa Bryant helped design Kobe’s special Hall of Fame exhibit

Kobe Bryant’s NBA career was like few others before him — and so is the way the Lakers star will be remembered within the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame upon his posthumous induction Saturday.

For only the second time in its history, the hall has created a stand-alone space for an enshrined member in the form of an exhibit dubbed, “Kobe: A Basketball Life.”

The only other Hall of Famer honored in similar fashion was Michael Jordan, whose exhibit opened in 2009 and ran for five years.

At 600 square feet, the Bryant exhibit “is about 600 square feet more than any other Hall of Famer gets,” said John Doleva, the hall’s president and chief executive. Its run is open-ended.

