Vanessa Bryant’s birthday message to Kobe. Aug. 23, 2022. (Vanessa Bryant/Instagram)

As the trial continues over leaked, graphic images of her husband, Kobe, daughter, Gianna, and seven other people who died in a 2020 helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant wished her late husband a “happy birthday” on social media Tuesday.

Kobe Bryant would have been 44 years old.

“Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much! #44,” Vanessa Bryant posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Kobe.

Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County claiming deputies and firefighters improperly shared crash scene photos of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven other people who died when their helicopter crashed in the hills of Calabasas on January 26, 2020.