Vanessa Bryant reaches settlement in lawsuit filed by her mother

In this Feb. 13, 2010, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, attend the skills competition at the NBA basketball All-Star Saturday Night in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Vanessa Bryant has settled a lawsuit filed against her by her mother, Sofia Urbieta Laine.

Laine filed a notice of unconditional settlement Wednesday in Orange County Superior Court, indicating that a request for dismissal would be filed within 45 days. Terms of the settlement were not released.

Laine accused Bryant of fraud in a lawsuit filed Dec. 15, alleging she had worked for years without pay as a “personal assistant and nanny” to her daughter’s family and that Bryant’s husband, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, had promised to support Laine financially before he died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, 2020.

“Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant’s promise did not see the light of day as he is now deceased and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe’s promises,” the lawsuit alleged.

