Vanessa Bryant shares message on anniversary of Kobe’s farewell game

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back in the first half while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday, the fourth anniversary of Kobe’s 60-point farewell game, to share some heart-wrenching thoughts about her late husband, who she said “worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all.”

The Lakers needed every one of Kobe’s 60 points in a 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016, at Staples Center.

“All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time,” Vanessa wrote of Kobe in her “Mamba Time” post. “He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement.”

Bryant played 42 minutes in his finale, making 22 of 50 shots from field, including six of 21 from three-points range, and 10 of 12 free throws. He had four rebounds, four assists, one steal, one blocked shot and only two turnovers.

