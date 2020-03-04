Vegan protester from O.C. speaks after storming stage at Joe Biden rally, tangling with Jill Biden

Animal-rights activist Ashley Froud had already jumped a fence at Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday rally in Los Angeles and begun to storm the stage when she heard Jill Biden scream.
“I had a lot of adrenaline going through my body, as you can imagine,” Froud told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday. “When you’re so passionate and driven to do something, you don’t even think about it. You just do it.”
Hours later, a dramatic photo of the encounter — with the former second lady clenching her teeth as she gripped Froud by the wrists to prevent her from getting near her husband — went viral on social media.
Froud, a 24-year-old sociology student from Orange County, was too busy waving her “Let Dairy Die” sign to even react to Jill Biden’s grab.
