A woman and her 2-year-old son were found dead inside a car in an apparent murder-suicide in San Bernardino County over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

A National Park Ranger spotted a vehicle with an unresponsive woman and child on Zzyzx Road, just east of the 15 Freeway in Baker around 1 p.m. Sunday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Deputies were called to the scene and discovered that the woman and child were dead.

Investigators found out that the mother and son were 46-year-old Alma Molina and 2-year-old Erik Villarreal, who had been reported missing from Las Vegas on May 7, officials said.

“Evidence obtained at the scene and from family members indicated Molina shot and killed Villarreal and then committed suicide,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Jonathan Cavender at 909-387-3589. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME.

Editor’s note: If you are feeling distressed or concerned for a loved one’s wellbeing, help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line also offers free support for nonemergency mental health issues, and can be reached at 855-845-7415 on 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.