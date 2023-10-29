Firefighters have successfully halted forward progress of a brush fire in Ventura County.

According to a social media post from the Ventura County Sheriff, the brush fire was located in an open field next to the Home Depot on Ventura Boulevard in Camarillo.

The fire threatened no structures and started at just five acres, Ventura County emergency officials said. It later spread to about 15 acres before being contained.

A brush fire breaks out at a field in Camarillo, CA on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (CalFire)

“Numerous personnel will remain in the area over the next several hours extinguishing hot spots,” emergency officials said.

A temporary shelter in place order was issued for the areas surrounding the fire but was lifted at 2:06 p.m. Sunday.

Video posted to X, formerly Twitter, by CHP’s Ventura Station shows crews working to extinguish the blaze, with CHP noting that traffic on the northbound side of the 101 Freeway is heavily impacted.

Weather officials warned of elevated fire conditions throughout the weekend as Santa Ana winds continue to batter the region.

What caused the fire to break out remains unclear.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.