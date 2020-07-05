More than 100 firefighters battle 21-acre vegetation fire that prompted closure of Irvine Regional Park

The Orange County Fire Authority battled a brush fire at Irvine Regional Park on July 5, 2020. (OCFA)

More than 100 firefighters battled a vegetation fire that prompted the closure of Irvine Regional Park on Sunday, officials reported.

The fire at Irvine Regional Park, located at 1 Irvine Park Road in Orange, was reported about 1 p.m. and grew to 21 acres, the Orange County Fire Authority said on Twitter.

The fire did not threaten any structures, but the popular park was closed.

Animals at Irvine Regional were safe and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters are on scene at Irvine Regional Park of a 1.5 acre vegetation fire. The fire is not threatening any structures at this time. #ocfa pic.twitter.com/VzBMH1iRBs — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 5, 2020