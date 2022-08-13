Two men barely escaped injury when their car burst into flames early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the men were driving on the 605 Freeway at around 2 a.m. when they smelled smoke from the engine.

They pulled over to the center median and jumped out of the vehicle. Moments later, the car burst into flames.

The men ran across several lanes of traffic to get out of the way, authorities said. Fortunately, they were not hit by passing cars.

Fire crews arrived on the scene a short time later and extinguished the flames.