A woman was hospitalized after a vehicle crash ignited a 13-acre wildfire in Ventura County on Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of SR-33, just north of Tico Road around 5:10 p.m.

The victim was identified as Coriandra Wood, 27, from Simi Valley.

Authorities believe Wood suffered from a medical issue and fainted before driving through a wood fence and crashing in a field.

The exhaust from Wood’s car ignited a large brush fire in the field which eventually grew to 13 acres, CHP said.

Witnesses said Wood was able to self-extricate before the flames erupted and authorities arrived at the scene.

Three helicopters from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area and began dousing the flames. Multiple fire crews also arrived and were able to stop the flames’ forward progression.

Nearby residents were told to shelter in place and some “soft evacuations” were conducted by authorities. Highway lanes, Tico Road and Hermosa Road were closed for some time.

The victim was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center with minor injuries. Investigators determined Wood was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

No injuries to fire crew members were reported during the incident.

The case remains under investigation by the CHP Ventura Area office. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call CHP at 805-662-2640.