Emergency crews are responding to a home in Mar Vista after a vehicle slammed into it and ignited a fire Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at the home located in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue , Los Angeles fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey stated in a news alert.

The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which struck the two-story home and came to a rest inside.

The incident resulted in a fire at the home but no further details were immediately available.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters on the roof of the home trying to extinguish the blaze around 11:30 a.m.

A large hole could also be seen on the side of the house where the vehicle apparently broke through.

