Vehicle explodes in Montclair neighborhood, knocking out power to area; FBI investigating

The FBI has joined the investigation into a vehicle explosion that caused a brief power outage in a Montclair residential neighborhood early Monday, police said.

The blast was reported just after midnight in the 4500 block of Kingsley Street. It briefly knocked out power to parts of the area, and residents thought the service outage was the result of a transformer explosion, according to the Montclair Police Department.

But when officers responded to the scene, they found an unoccupied vehicle with extensive damage, a police news release stated. Sky5 video showed the roof had been completely blown off, with debris strewn about the middle of the road.

The destruction was determined to have been caused by an explosion. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to any nearby structures or other vehicles.

Investigators believe multiple explosives were detonated, according to Lt. Brian Ventura.

The Ontario bomb squad was dispatched to the location and notified the FBI. The federal law enforcement agency is helping Montclair police investigate the incident.

The area has since been deemed safe, authorities said.

Investigators did not have any information on a possible suspect or a motive amid the ongoing investigation into the blast.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at 909-621-4771.