Two people were injured as the vehicle they were in slammed into the side of a Los Angeles Fire Department station in Shadow Hills Monday morning.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at LAFD Fire Station 77 at 9224 Sunland Blvd, the LAFD said in an alert.

The two people in the car sustained “minor injuries” and refused transport to a local hospital, fire officials said.

No one was hurt at the occupied station, and the building “sustained only superficial damage,” according to the LAFD.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a gray vehicle overturned in front of the station.

The cause of the crash has not been released.