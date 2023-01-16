A young family avoided serious injury but is now living out of suitcases after a vehicle crashed into their home in Huntington Beach.

The crash happened Friday around 9:20 a.m. on the 16500 block of Fountain Lane.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, a woman driving a BMW SUV was traveling on Heil Avenue when she suffered some type of medical emergency.

Her vehicle crashed through a brick wall and into the home on the adjacent street.

Friends of the family say Julianne McCarron was changing her 11-month-old’s diaper when the vehicle suddenly plowed through the side of her home.

A vehicle plowed into a home in Huntington Beach on Jan. 13, 2023 (Julianne McCarron)

McCarron and her child were not hurt, but they had to abandon their home. Much of their personal belongings were removed and placed in the yard in hopes of preventing a fire.

Friends say city officials determined that the home was no longer safe to occupy. McCarron lived in the home with her boyfriend, Chris, their two children, and Chris’s parents.

They say the landlord estimates it could take between six to 12 months to fix the house.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family as they attempt to get back on their feet.

The condition of the driver remains unclear at this time, although police confirmed that she was alive as she was being transported to the hospital.