At least six people were injured when a vehicle drove into a Stater Brothers supermarket in Rialto Monday.

The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 100 block of East Baseline Road, Rialto Police Department Sgt. Royce said.

One person was said to have moderate injuries. Two others were described as having minor injuries, and three people were complaining of pain at the scene, Royce said.

None of the victims have been identified.

Video from Sky5 over the crash scene showed police tape covering the entrance to the store as emergency personnel went in and out of the store.

There was no immediate information about the driver or the cause of the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.