Vehicle plows through wall, lands in swimming pool in fatal Garden Grove crash

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash that sent a vehicle through a wall and into a swimming pool in Garden Grove Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of South Euclid Street and Orangewood Avenue, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted shortly after 3 a.m.

One of the vehicles sheared a hydrant and crashed through a wall before landing in a swimming pool. The second vehicle overturned in the street.

Emergency responders located two patients when they arrived at the site of the crash.

One patient was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fire Authority tweet. The second patient was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The intersection of Euclid and Orangewood was closed for several hours as authorities conducted an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Update: Plan being developed to remove vehicle from pool to confirm number of victims in vehicle. pic.twitter.com/yONsjB1QIH — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) March 12, 2021