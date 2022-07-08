Jacob Martinez and Christina “Tina” Bird are seen in an undated photo shared to KTLA by family members.

A vehicle believed to have been involved in an ATV hit-and-run crash in Apple Valley that killed two children has been located, officials said Friday.

An RZR was located at a house in the Apple Valley area on Thursday evening, a California Highway Patrol official told KTLA.

The CHP had previously described the vehicle as a bright orange 2021 RZR Turbo S or Turbo S4.

Authorities did not disclose the address of the house or whose house it was, but no arrests have been made.

Christina “Tina” Bird and her friend Jacob Martinez were on a trip to the high desert with their families as part of a Fourth of July tradition when the crash occurred.

The children were riding on the same ATV Saturday when they were struck on Stoddard Wells Road. The person who crashed into them did not stop and render aid, their families said.

The victims were found lying next to each other. Jacob, 12, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christina, 11, died Wednesday after being on life support.

She had suffered several broken bones and a severed spinal cord.

The victims’ families are demanding justice and asking for the person responsible to come forward.

Family members set up GoFundMe pages for Jacob and Christina’s funeral expenses.