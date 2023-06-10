Two females were injured after a pickup truck struck the victims on a sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles on June 10, 2023. (Citizen)

Two people were hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning.

The victims were identified as a girl about 14-15 years old and a woman in her 50s, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to an auto-ped crash on the 900 block of South San Pedro Street near the Flower District around 9:42 a.m.

Police discovered the truck had jumped a curb and struck the two victims while they were standing on the sidewalk. The vehicle took out a nearby chainlink fence as well.

The collision left the juvenile girl with multiple fractures, while the woman in her 50s suffered minor injuries.

Both females were transported to a local hospital for treatment. They remain in stable condition on Saturday night, police confirm.

Police believe the truck driver had some sort of medical emergency at the time. It’s unclear whether the driver was injured.

So far, police said no criminal charges were filed as the incident has been ruled an accident.