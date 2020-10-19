Vehicle theft suspect dies after Rialto crash

A man who had allegedly stolen a vehicle in Rialto over the weekend died in a three-car crash “moments” later, officials said.

The crash occurred about 5:35 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Baseline Road and Sycamore Avenue, Rialto police said in a news release Monday.

Eduardo Sandoval, the driver of a red 1999 Acura Integra, was critically injured and taken to a hospital.

The 35-year-old San Bernardino resident died about 6:20 p.m., police said.

Sandoval had allegedly stolen the Acura from a laundromat in the 400 block of West Baseline Road, which is about 2 miles from the crash site.

The drivers of the two other vehicles suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details about the theft or crash were released Monday.