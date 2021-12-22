Covina vehicle theft suspect shoots and kills neighbor who confronted him; search for gunman underway

The Covina Police Department released these images of a vehicle theft suspect who allegedly shot and killed a neighbor who confronted him on Dec. 21, 2021.

Authorities are searching for a man who shot and killed one person in a group of neighbors who had confronted him after seeing him steal from a vehicle in Covina late Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a theft in progress from a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Charter around 11 p.m., and arrived to find a a homicide victim, the Covina Police Department said in a news release.

The vehicle theft suspect had been seen by multiple area residents who followed him to the 1800 block of East Covina Boulevard.

It was there that several of the neighbors confronted the thief.

During the confrontation, the assailant took out a handgun and fired it multiple times at the group, striking one person, Covina police said.

The victim, a man from Covina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman then fled the scene on foot, and had yet to be found Wednesday morning.

The suspect was described as being an adult male with light-colored skin. He is considered to be “armed and dangerous,” police said.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect, which show a man holding what appears to be a backpack.

No information was available on the victim’s identity.

“On behalf of Chief of Police David Povero, the entire Covina Police Department, City Council and staff of Covina, our hearts go out to the victim’s family. They are in our thoughts and prayers,” the department said in a news release.

Police did not say what the gunman was suspected of stealing from the vehicle and no further details were available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Covina Police Department Detective

Preciado at 626-384-5622 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.