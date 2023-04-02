A driver was arrested after crashing their vehicle into a Santa Ana Police Department cruiser late Saturday night, while several children were riding in the suspect’s vehicle.

It happened around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of West Civic Drive in Santa Ana, police said.

Video from the scene showed a dark-colored Chevrolet SUV parked on a sidewalk with large dents in its passenger side, while a Santa Ana police SUV sat disabled in the roadway with major front end damage.

Police said all of those involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Several children were seen as they were evaluated and treated by paramedics.

The unidentified driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. The exact relationship between the driver and the children is unclear.