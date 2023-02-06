Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center.

The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A large meetup of car enthusiasts was being held at the shopping center at the time with more than 120 vehicles parked in the parking lot.

Previous meetups at the same location have involved members of local car clubs that have been known to partake in illegal street racing and reckless driving, police said.

Of the hundred-plus vehicles at the car meet, many were modified with various vehicle code violations, including for modified exhausts that were either too loud or did not meet California emission standards.

In total, 20 tickets were issued and three vehicles were seized after it was discovered that their drivers were unlicensed.

Additionally, while police were on the scene, a modified Ford Mustang attempted to quickly turn into the shopping center, but crashed into a Honda CRV that was being driven by an elderly woman. That woman suffered only minor injuries, police said.

The Oxnard Police Department says it’s committed to reducing dangerous street racing and ensuring traffic safety across the city.

Anyone wishing to report illegal street racing or other dangerous activity can call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at 805-385-7740.