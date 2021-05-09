Venice High School’s new baseball field not a home run with its neighbors

After a year without sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, the baseball team at Venice High School welcomed news of a shortened ball season. But now a dispute with a neighbor puts the year-ender up in the air.

“It means a lot to the kids being back here and playing sports,” said Brandon Halverson, a parent of a high school athlete.

But a recent complaint over balls smashing out of the high school’s baseball field and into the neighborhood has put the school in the crosshairs.

In a statement released Sunday, the school district said it will be meeting this week to discuss an interim solution for the rest of the season for the baseball players and the softball team.

