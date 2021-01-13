Venice homeless encampment fire spreads to vacant building; no injuries reported

Authorities did not report any injuries after a fire at a homeless encampment near Venice Beach spread to an empty commercial building early Wednesday.

Some 116 firefighters continued to work on extinguishing the flames at 723 S. Ocean Front Walk about 1 1/2 hours after the blaze was reported just before 7 a.m., according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The fire started at an encampment on the south side of the nearly 70-year-old building, briefly threatening two other nearby structures, the Fire Department said.

The department provided no further information about what might have ignited the flames.

