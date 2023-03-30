A man accused of fatally shooting another man in Venice over the weekend has turned himself in to authorities, police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indiana Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At the scene, responding officers found a man in his 50s who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect had fled the area by the time first responders arrived, police said.

“The incident was determined to be a family violence situation involving adults that did not reside at the location,” police said in a news release without elaborating.

The suspect, Donald Ray Boyce, turned himself in to police two days later.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office later charged Boyce, 57, of Los Angeles, with murder, police said.

No further details about the incident have been released.