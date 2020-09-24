Venice man sentenced to 13 years in prison for selling fatal dose of fentanyl to sober living home resident

A man was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in federal prison for selling a fatal dose of opioid fentanyl to a 19 year-old man who had been residing at a sober living home, officials said.

Julian Miles Mayers-Johnson, 33, of Venice, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to the United States Attorney Central District of California.

On Oct. 19, 2018, Mayers-Johnson sold a half gram of fentanyl to the victim, who was residing at a sober living home in the Beverlywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The next day, the victim had a fatal drug overdose after ingesting the fentanyl, officials said.

Authorities searched the victim’s cell phone and determined Mayers-Johnson had sold the fatal dose to the victim.

Mayers-Johnson was arrested in April 2019 on a federal criminal complaint and has remained in federal custody ever since.

Less than two months after the victim’s death, he was still dealing drugs, including fentanyl, according to prosecutors.

“(Mayers-Johnson’s) criminal history demonstrates his unwillingness to conform his behavior to the laws of his community – even after causing someone’s death,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum.