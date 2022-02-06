Venice residents afraid fires at homeless encampment create unsafe area

Despite some recent progress, Venice Beach residents have concerns about the safety of the area around the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

Last January, a homeless encampment caught fire, and the blaze spread to a nearby building.

More recently, trash cans and a park bench near the boardwalk have also been set ablaze, prompting fears that the next fire could spread and damage the nearby area.

Over the summer, more than 200 campers were moved out, but there are still about 70 people living on the boardwalk, said Mark Ryavec, president of the Venice Stakeholders Association.

“They never finished the job. They never got the last 70. They never got them either in psychiatric care or the meds, the rehab, the housing, whatever it is they still need, they just gave up and declared victory, and it wasn’t over,” Ryavec said.

Instead, the Los Angeles mayor’s office, police and other city departments need to come together to create lasting change, Ryavec added.