Venice shelter has largest COVID outbreak among L.A. homeless facilities

The A Bridge Home Shelter located at Main Street and Sunset Avenue in Venice.(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

At a city-funded homeless shelter in Venice, 37 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks — the largest current outbreak in a homeless facility in Los Angeles.

The 154-bed site is on lockdown and no new people are being admitted.

This comes after city officials pushed for the site to be reopened at full capacity in the spring despite concerns of medical officials at the Department of Health Services.

In mid-May, L.A. city officials organized a call with some of the nonprofit providers that run the largest city-funded homeless shelters.

