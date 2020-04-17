Venice skate park buried in sand to deter social distancing violations

An oceanfront skate park at the Venice Beach Boardwalk has been covered in sand to deter people from visiting during state and county stay-at-home orders.

By Friday afternoon, the ramps and bowls at the park located at 1800 Ocean Front Walk were buried beneath enough sand to make them unrideable.

All parks, beaches, bike paths and trails in Los Angeles County are closed until at least May 15 to support social distancing under the county’s Safer at Home order.

At Venice Beach, all parking lots, bathrooms, piers and beach access points are also shuttered, along with the boardwalk and Ocean Front Walk. There is some access in the area to essential businesses.

While the fate of such public spaces beyond May 15 remains unclear, the county’s public health director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, has said she expects some orders to be lifted by the end of next month.

Ferrer says retail stores will likely be among the first to reopen, but social distancing will remain key.