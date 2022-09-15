A water main ruptured in Venice Thursday afternoon, leaving a street looking more like one of the nearby canals than a path for cars.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 400 block of East Linnie Canal Court at about 3:45 p.m. for a potential water main break, according to Margaret Stewart.

A Los Angeles Department of Water and Power spokesperson said a 6-inch water main ruptured, and they had to shut off water to 38 customers at about 7:15 p.m.

LADWP did not have an estimate for when water service would resume, as their crews were waiting for the gas company to arrive and identify where LADWP crews could dig for repairs.