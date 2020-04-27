Ventura Co. officials address coronavirus crisis after weekend heat wave draws crowds to local beaches

Officials in Ventura County are set to update the public on their response to the ongoing coronavirus emergency after the first heat wave of the season drew crowds to open beaches over the weekend.

Last week, both law enforcement and public health officials said it was OK for residents to take advantage of outdoor spaces that eased restrictions, but to do so with caution.

Beachgoers were asked not to congregate or linger at local beaches or parks and officials said items such as coolers and tarps would not to be allowed.

Residents were also asked to maintain social distancing even while outdoors.

Authorities told CNN that those who ventured out in Ventura County did appear to be following recommended guidelines.

Beaches in Orange County, which were also open, drew large crowds of swimmers and sunbathers alike, and even boardwalks and piers appeared to be packed.

Mark Sandoval, director of the county’s harbor department said last week that if officials saw too many people at local beaches during the heat wave, they would have no choice but to close them until further notice.

As of Sunday, Ventura County had a total of 497 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths.