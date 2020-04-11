Ventura Co. Sheriff’s deputy accused of destroying evidence, filing false report in drug arrest

Sheriff’s deputies in Ventura County arrested one of their own Friday for allegedly filing a false police report against a woman after discarding a urine sample that showed a negative drug test result, authorities said.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard Barrios, 27, of Camarillo, pictured in a photo released by the VCSO following his arrest on April 10, 2020.

Deputy Richard Barrios, 27, of Camarillo, was arrested on suspicion of destroying evidence and filing a false report, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and county booking records. Both are felonies.

The allegations stem from Nov. 12, when Barrios arrested a woman on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and took her to the sheriff’s Camarillo Station, Sgt. Albert Ramirez said in a written statement.

Barrios requested a urine sample from the woman, which she provided, the sergeant said. Barrios ran a presumptive test for drugs, which came back negative.

“Deputy Barrios discarded the urine sample, rather than booking it into evidence,” Ramirez said. “He also wrote in his report that the individual did not provide a sample.”

Several hours later, the woman provided a second urine sample to a different deputy, he said.

“That sample also tested negative for the presence of a controlled substance. As a result, the woman was released without being booked into jail, and no further criminal proceedings took place,” Ramirez added.

The investigation into Barrios culminated in his arrest on Friday afternoon.

A motive for the alleged crimes was not available.

Barrios was released after posting bail Friday and scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on June 10, records show.