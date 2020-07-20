Ventura County bars allowed to reopen outdoors if they serve food

Matt and Leanne Harmon of Santa Clarita enjoy a beer at Ventura Coast Brewing Co. in this undated photo. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Bars, breweries and other businesses licensed to sell alcoholic beverages were given the green light Friday to reopen some outdoor services in Ventura County.

The order issued by the county’s health officer, Robert Levin, eased restrictions given July 2 that shut down operations at local facilities without restaurant permits.

The county’s new order — which went into effect Thursday but wasn’t announced until the following day — allows bars, pubs and breweries to open outdoor services if they serve meals as well. Alcohol can only be sold in the same transaction as a meal, the news release states.

Officials also said that wineries and wine tasting rooms could open outdoor operations even if they didn’t serve food.

