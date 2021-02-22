Ventura County begins vaccinating farmworkers; teachers, first responders to be eligible next week

A sign points to COVID-19 testing available to farmworkers close to where they work near a hoop greenhouse in Oxnard in this undated photo. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Ventura County is now vaccinating farmworkers as part of a pilot program geared toward the region’s large agricultural sector.

The move precedes the vaccination of additional essential workers, who will be eligible for inoculations next week. At that time, county officials said they will extend access to occupational groups who are part of California’s Phase 1B vaccination tier, which in addition to farm and agricultural workers, includes teachers, child-care providers and first responders.

More than 100 farmworkers at Good Farms in Oxnard received a shot Friday as part of the pilot program aided by Ventura County’s Farmworker Resource Program, which launched in 2019, Supervisor Carmen Ramirez said during a public briefing.

Services are provided in English and Spanish, in addition to Indigenous languages such as Mixteco, Zapoteco and Purepecha to ensure accessibility.

