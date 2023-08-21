After Sunday’s hurriquake, the waters have begun to recede, and in Ventura County, residents are assessing the damage from the magnitude 5.1 temblor centered near Ojai and numerous aftershocks between 2.0 and 3.0 in magnitude.

At restaurants and stores, surveillance cameras captured merchandise falling off shelves, with glass bottles smashing on the floor.

No major damage or injuries were reported, though at Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula, cracks could be seen in walls, and some grates, apparently for air ducts, fell to the floor.

In addition, some picture frames were broken and a bell in the bell tower came off its track, but school officials categorized the impacts as minor.