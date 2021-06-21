Ventura County couple finds phone washed up on beach, search for owner ensues

A Ventura County couple is searching for the owner of an iPhone they found in the surf at Rincon beach.

They cleaned off the crustaceans and dried out the phone to discover that it still turned back on.

Their only clue about who the owner of the phone may be is a lock screen image of a woman posing with a white dog.

When they initially turned the phone on it displayed the date as May 29, which led them to believe that the phone may have been lost about 3 weeks ago.

The phone adjusted today’s date and time when they turned it off and back on.

Anyone who may know the person in the image or owner of the phone can contact KTLA 5.