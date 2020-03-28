Here’s how many cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ventura County cities

Detected cases of the novel coronavirus in Ventura County climbed to 149 on Tuesday, with four people succumbing to the illness, county officials said.

The jump represented an increase of 17 cases over the previous day.

More than 1,500 people in the county have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, according to Ventura County spokeswoman Ashley Bautista.

“Those that passed away were in their 70s with preexisting conditions,” she said in a written statement.

Officials also broke down the infections by cities and neighborhoods:

City/Unincorporated Area#City#
Camarillo24Camarillo24
Lake Sherwood2Moorpark10
Moorpark10Ojai2
Oak Park6Oxnard23
Oak View1Port Hueneme2
Ojai2Santa Paula2
Oxnard23Simi Valley24
Port Hueneme2Thousand Oaks27
Santa Paula2Ventura15
Simi Valley24Unincorporated Area20
Somis1Total149
Thousand Oaks27
Ventura15
Westlake Village6
Total149

County officials also provided statistics regarding the ages of those affected:

Ages of Confirmed Cases:#
Age 0-171
Age 18-2415
Age 25-4435
Age 45-6457
Age 65+41
Unknown0
Total149

Ventura County residents who are showing COVID-19 symptoms and are interested in being tested were advised to contact their doctors first.

“Your doctor will do a risk assessment by phone and let you know whether or not testing is recommended,” Bautista said. “If your doctor recommends testing they will let you know where to go to get tested. There are many drive by locations available once your doctor orders a test.”

Those who do not have primary doctors were urged to visit www.vcemergency.com/clinics for information on clinics and urgent care centers.

County officials are posting updates on the situation online.

