Here’s how many cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ventura County cities

Detected cases of the novel coronavirus in Ventura County climbed to 149 on Tuesday, with four people succumbing to the illness, county officials said.

The jump represented an increase of 17 cases over the previous day.

More than 1,500 people in the county have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, according to Ventura County spokeswoman Ashley Bautista.

“Those that passed away were in their 70s with preexisting conditions,” she said in a written statement.

Officials also broke down the infections by cities and neighborhoods:

City/Unincorporated Area # City # Camarillo 24 Camarillo 24 Lake Sherwood 2 Moorpark 10 Moorpark 10 Ojai 2 Oak Park 6 Oxnard 23 Oak View 1 Port Hueneme 2 Ojai 2 Santa Paula 2 Oxnard 23 Simi Valley 24 Port Hueneme 2 Thousand Oaks 27 Santa Paula 2 Ventura 15 Simi Valley 24 Unincorporated Area 20 Somis 1 Total 149 Thousand Oaks 27 Ventura 15 Westlake Village 6 Total 149

County officials also provided statistics regarding the ages of those affected:

Ages of Confirmed Cases: # Age 0-17 1 Age 18-24 15 Age 25-44 35 Age 45-64 57 Age 65+ 41 Unknown 0 Total 149

Ventura County residents who are showing COVID-19 symptoms and are interested in being tested were advised to contact their doctors first.

“Your doctor will do a risk assessment by phone and let you know whether or not testing is recommended,” Bautista said. “If your doctor recommends testing they will let you know where to go to get tested. There are many drive by locations available once your doctor orders a test.”

Those who do not have primary doctors were urged to visit www.vcemergency.com/clinics for information on clinics and urgent care centers.

County officials are posting updates on the situation online.