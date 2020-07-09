Ventura County enacts surge plan with ICUs, ERs full with COVID-19 patients

An ambulance sits outside the Ventura County Medical Center in this undated photo (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A coronavirus hospital surge plan is in place in Ventura County after emergency rooms and intensive care units filled up.

During a Wednesday media briefing, Ventura County Executive Officer Michael Powers said that when he asked hospital staffers whether their facilities were filling up, they said they were already full.

“That just says that even in a county like Ventura County, where we’ve been doing so well with keeping our numbers low, some of the lowest numbers in the state, even here this can happen. We could see this community spread and we could see a rise in hospital cases. I think this is a good wake-up call for us,” Powers said.

There are 79 people hospitalized for acute COVID-19 care in the county, Ventura County Public Health Director Rigoberto Vargas said. In early June, that number sat in the mid-20s, he said. Thirty-one people are in intensive care units.

Good Evening, Here is your COVID-19 update.

125 new cases

3,982 total cases

2,165 recovered cases

79 hospitalizations

31 in the ICU

1,767 under quarantine

51 deaths (1 additional death, 89 year old female)

75,307 people testedhttps://t.co/D5tnc1x780 pic.twitter.com/aaMGR5M6ch — Ventura County (@CountyVentura) July 9, 2020