The Ventura County Fairgrounds is hosting “Concerts In Your Car” events that let fans enjoy live performances at a distance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The events feature a four-sided stage and include a visual light show, with sound coming from the stage like a traditional concert and also through car stereos on an FM station.

People can bring their own food and are now allowed to get out of their vehicles and stay in their own space with masks on. Information on tickets and upcoming events can be found online.

Megan Telles reports from Ventura for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 24, 2021.