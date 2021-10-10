Ventura County Fear Grounds, Reign of Terror Haunted House in Thousands Oaks now scaring Halloween fans

The Ventura County Fair Grounds are transforming into the Fear Grounds this Halloween season.

Four terrifying encounters await visitors:

The Cage : Your job is to survive, and their job is to stop you.

: Your job is to survive, and their job is to stop you. The Fright Train : A wild ride through 100 fields of frights.

: A wild ride through 100 fields of frights. The Terror Trail : Evil has escaped but nothing will harm you as long as you stay on the trail.

: Evil has escaped but nothing will harm you as long as you stay on the trail. The Dead End: A gathering point for all guests to enjoy food, fun and entertainment.

The Fear Grounds take place each Thursday through Sunday. Hours are from 6-10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Fear Grounds will also remain open the final week before Halloween from Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Check the Ventura County Fear Grounds website for more information on tickets and pricing.

In Thousand Oaks, scare seekers will find the Reign of Terror Haunted House.

The Reign of Terror has been scaring visitors for 22 years now. The 2021 version will feature 130 individual rooms and 10 terrifying attractions.

The Reign of Terror will welcome visitors on select dates between Sept. 24, and Nov. 6, and is located off the 101 Freeway at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Moorpark Road.

More information can be found on rothauntedhouse.com.