Ventura County firefighters rescue chickens from fiery demise

Some ingenuity, a set of children’s oxygen masks and a little empathy helped Ventura County firefighters make the best of a fowl situation as about 18 members rescued seven chickens from a garage fire in Camarillo on Thursday afternoon.

Capt. Brian McGrath, a county Fire Department spokesman, said firefighters arrived at a detached garage ablaze in Camarillo Heights at 3:45 p.m. Though it took only 15 minutes to douse the blaze, several nearby chickens demonstrated signs “of distress and disorientation.”

“The firefighters were on scene and knew it was smoke inhalation and it was possibly killing them,” McGrath said. “It was decided to get them as much oxygen as needed.”

The department is equipped with pet oxygen masks for dogs and cats, but those devices were useless because they were created for animals with snouts, not beaks, McGrath said.

