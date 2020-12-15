Ventura County health officials alarmed by youth sports, parties as ICU capacity drops to 1%

Masked pedestrians walk along Main Street in downtown Ventura on Oct. 7. The county’s intensive care unit capacity has dropped to 1%.(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Health officials in Ventura County say parties, indoor church services and youth sports events currently banned amid COVID-19 restrictions are continuing, hindering the county’s ability to fight the spreading coronavirus.

The county’s intensive care unit capacity has dropped to 1%, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have broken records for 10 consecutive days. On Sunday, 181 COVID-19 patients were in the county’s hospitals, 72% higher than the peak of the July surge.

“The numbers are getting to be astronomical,” said county health officer Dr. Robert Levin. “People are going to die that don’t need to die.”

Two weekends ago, there were some 80 football players gathered at a park in Simi Valley. Sports tournaments are occurring in other counties involving volleyball and baseball players, and in those situations, people weren’t wearing masks, Levin said. Some church services are also still being held indoors in violation of the state rules, with worshipers sometimes sitting shoulder to shoulder.

