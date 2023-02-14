Are you a big fan of meats and cheeses arranged on a block of wood in an aesthetically pleasing pattern? Want to see that on a massive scale that breaks a world record?

A high school in Camarillo is hoping to build and assemble the longest and largest charcuterie board on record in honor of skilled trades workers and residents of Ventura County.

Students enrolled in Adolfo Camarillo High School’s Architecture & Product Design program are working to put together the charcuterie board, which, when finished, will measure in at over 155 feet.

Camarillo High School students work by planing and cutting wooden boards to sizeto assemble a world record-breaking charcuterie board. (Oxnard Union High School District)

Camarillo High School students work by planing and cutting wooden boards to sizeto assemble a world record-breaking charcuterie board. (Oxnard Union High School District)

Camarillo High School students work by planing and cutting wooden boards to sizeto assemble a world record-breaking charcuterie board. (Oxnard Union High School District)

Camarillo High School students work by planing and cutting wooden boards to sizeto assemble a world record-breaking charcuterie board. (Oxnard Union High School District)



Photos shared from the school showed students planing and cutting wooden boards to size in preparation of the (hopefully) record-breaking feat.

The school is currently raising funds for the event, which will be held some time in March and will bring Guinness World Records out to judge the entry to see if it’s truly a world-beater.

The board will make its public debut on the school’s football field, according to Senerey De Los Santos, a spokeswoman for the Oxnard Union High School District.

It’s unclear what meats, cheeses, nuts and other accoutrements will make up the charcuterie spread.