Ventura County man arrested after multiple firearms, including ‘ghost guns,’ found during searches

Firearms seized during searches of a suspect’s home and business are seen in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 16, 2021.

A Ventura County man was arrested last week after multiple firearms, including “ghost guns” were found during searches of his home and business, officials said Tuesday.

An investigation into 62-year-old Louis Pizzo began earlier this month, when Ventura County sheriff’s detectives learned that his history as a felon prohibits him from owning or possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Investigators in Camarillo searched Pizzo’s business and residence on Nov. 12. They found multiple firearms and a large quantity of ammunition, officials said. Detectives also located several “ghost guns” and firearm parts, “indicating Pizzo possessed these items to manufacture and distribute illegal firearms,” officials said in a news release.

So-called “ghost guns” are assembled from parts and might not be registered or purchased through a dealer, as are other firearms that are legally owned.

Pizzo, whose cities of residence were listed as Camarillo and Oxnard, was arrested and booked on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of an assault rifle, ammunition and stun gun, as well as manufacturing assault weapons. He is out of custody on $100,000 bail, but is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.

The investigation into Pizzo is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone who has knowledge of his illegal firearms sales, or has purchased weapon from him, to call detectives at 805-388-5100.