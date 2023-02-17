Brennan Post, 33, in a photo from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his sister in Ventura County early Friday morning.

The suspect was identified as Brennan Post, 33, by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Post killed his sister, Cassidy Snow, 25.

Authorities responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a Newbury Park home on the 100 block of Sandra Court around 1:12 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Cassidy fatally shot inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Post was taken into custody and a firearm was discovered after authorities searched the home. Family members who also reside in the home were contacted during the arrest.

Post was arrested on murder charges and is currently being held on $2 million bail.

An arraignment hearing has been scheduled on Feb. 22 at the Ventura County Superior Court.

The deadly incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Jeremy Bramlette at 805-384-4727. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.